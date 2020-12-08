Guyana signs historical Air Service Agreement with Suriname

Latest update December 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 08, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the day set aside globally for Aviation, Guyana and Suriname signed a historical agreement which will allow for easier travel between the two neighbouring states.
Signing the Agreement on behalf of Suriname was Albert Jubithana, Minister of Transport, Communication and Tourism, and on Guyana’s front, Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill.
The agreement will improve production and economic growth between the two countries. Moreover, it will connect communities, create economic growth and contribute to sustainable development, as was pointed out by Minister Jubithana.
The Suriname Minister of Transport quoted the famous saying “without connectivity, there is no productivity.” Against this backdrop, he pointed out that the framework has been set for productivity.
The agreement will release restrictions on aircraft time and restrictions on aircraft cargo among others.
Minister Edghill during brief remarks said the day was “fitting” for the occasion. He said, “This agreement is truly a historical agreement and it is an unimpeded move to ensure that there is collaboration between both countries.”
The Minister added that not only will individuals be able to move by a new bridge soon, but also via air transportation.
“In this Open Skies Agreement, we have agreed to remove all restrictions on market access, capacity and pricing to create for a more open market and to give route rights to our respective airlines,” Minister Edghill added.
He noted that this initiative is in keeping with the Government’s goal of connecting Guyana to the rest of the world. Given that Suriname has good connectivity to Europe and the Dutch Caribbean and Guyana is connected to the Caribbean and North America, the airlines operating in both countries can benefit from traffic and growth opportunities.
Dec 08, 2020Kaieteur News – Some of Guyana’s most talented athletes are gearing-up for a busy 2021 and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), tomorrow night, will be hosting a webinar in an effort to help...
Dec 08, 2020
Dec 08, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Kaieteur News – The Director of Veterinary and Public Health (DVPH) of the Ministry of Health and the Guyana Livestock... more
Kaieteur News – Georgetown is a dying city. It is decayed and degraded; and has no future. The PPP/C realizes the impossibility... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]