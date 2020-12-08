Exxon makes $32M COVID donation it can take back later

Latest update December 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 08, 2020 News
ExxonMobil Guyana yesterday made a donation of G$32M to the Ministry of Health for the acquisition of 2,000 COVID-19 antigen testing kits.
President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge presented the cheque to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, at the Ministry’s Brickdam office yesterday morning.
Notably, ExxonMobil and its partners, as well as its consortium of oil companies operating on the oil block, can recover any of the money spent on donations, sponsorships and other contributions to various local organisations.
According to the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the Stabroek Block, the former Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, signed with Exxon’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), it has the privilege of recovering funds that it has channelled into corporate donations.
Last year, ExxonMobil had committed that it would not seek to recover monies it had then so far spent on donations, but it is unclear whether a similar position will be taken in this case.
