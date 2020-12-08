‘Bread bins’ of contraband seized at Lusignan Prison

Latest update December 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 08, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A recent seizure at the Lusignan Prison has raised the eyebrows of authorities with a number of prison officers in deep trouble.
It has long been known that it is big business being a prison officer. A seizure on November 17 reinforced this.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday, Minister Robeson Benn has been briefed by the Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, regarding the recent discovery of a quantity of prohibited items, inclusive of suspected narcotics, concealed in bread bins/containers at the Lusignan Prison.
Based on the report from the prison chief, about 14:50hrs on the day in question, two prisoners, under the supervision of a prison officer were transporting four bread bins from the prison’s kitchen to the holding bay.
The gate officer on duty conducted a search and made a startling discovery.
He found 553 grams of marijuana; a quantity of ‘Fronto’ leaves; one carton ‘slow burner’; 10 packs of ‘Bamboo’; a quantity of small zip-lock bags; 15 cartons of cigarette; five lighters; one cell phone charger and four packs Winter Fresh gums.
The discovery also included one Tropical Mist water bottle containing El Dorado Five-Year-Old rum; one Tropical Mist water bottle containing Guinness; one small bottle vodka and one bottle hard wine.
According to the Ministry, the police have since been called in and an investigation has been launched.
“Additionally, three officers, so far, are under specific investigation with respect to this incident. While the police investigations are continuing, three prison officers have been charged departmentally for neglect of duty. However, these departmental charges will in no way prevent these officers from being charged criminally if the investigations find that they were involved in the illegal act,” the Ministry said.
There have been frequent searches and seizure.
Recently, one prison officer was charged after a quantity of marijuana was found in his barrack room, next door to the prisons.
