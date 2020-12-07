Two more COVID-19 fatalities pushes death toll to 153

Latest update December 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2020 News
Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the country’s death toll to 153 deaths.
In their release the MOH revealed the deceased persons as an 81 -year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) and a 55-year-old male from Region One (Barima- Waini), who both died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry also recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5,665 as indicated in their daily dashboard update.
The dashboard also states that 697 persons are in approved home isolation, 52 are in institutional isolation, 29 are in institutional quarantine and four are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.
To date 4,759 persons have recovered and 32,011 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide.
Dec 07, 2020By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- An entertaining 61 from burly left-handed Elroy Fernandes spurred West Demerara Masters to an imposing 174-7 in 20 overs yesterday at Everest to spearhead his team to an...
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Kaieteur News – Dr. Thomas Singh of the University of Guyana called me one day during the election rigging. He had... more
Kaieteur News- Two persons died from COVID-19 complications yesterday. One of the persons was only 55 years old. Given the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]