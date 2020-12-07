Two more COVID-19 fatalities pushes death toll to 153

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the country’s death toll to 153 deaths.

In their release the MOH revealed the deceased persons as an 81 -year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) and a 55-year-old male from Region One (Barima- Waini), who both died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The Ministry also recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5,665 as indicated in their daily dashboard update.

The dashboard also states that 697 persons are in approved home isolation, 52 are in institutional isolation, 29 are in institutional quarantine and four are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.

To date 4,759 persons have recovered and 32,011 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide.