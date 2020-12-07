Latest update December 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Several arrested for stolen electronics, other items in Parfaite Harmonie raid

Dec 07, 2020 News

Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts

Several persons have been arrested for stolen electronics and other items during a raid conducted by the police at La Parfaite Harmonie, Region Three. This was revealed by the Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts yesterday.
The Regional Commander said that the police had received reports of many stolen electronic items which included televisions and other electrical items from the area, and that a raid was conducted between Last Friday and Saturday, where several male suspects were apprehended.
A relative of one of the apprehended suspects contacted this publication claiming that almost “an entire street” of males was apprehended. The woman said that one person was initially locked up in connection with the matter, but upon being questioned, he revealed the names of other males, mostly within his street. Further, it was stated that out of all that were apprehended only one was able to afford bail, leaving the rest of them in police custody.
“We want to make sure that those who actually committed the act are rightfully charged but not those that are innocent,” she said.
Kaieteur News understands that some of the stolen items have been recovered. This publication also learnt that fingerprints from the arrested suspects have since been taken to find out if there are any matches on the items recovered.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB/Tropical Springs O-40 T20 Cricket W/Dem Masters, W/Dem Mavericks, Jai Hind, Regal Mastersreach semis

GCB/Tropical Springs O-40 T20 Cricket W/Dem Masters, W/Dem...

Dec 07, 2020

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- An entertaining 61 from burly left-handed Elroy Fernandes spurred West Demerara Masters to an imposing 174-7 in 20 overs yesterday at Everest to spearhead his team to an...
Read More
Hing & Hpkinson leads Team Orinduik to victory over TSU Orinduik Development Inc. & Aquafina Practical Pistol Challenge

Hing & Hpkinson leads Team Orinduik to...

Dec 07, 2020

Allicock added to Solidarity fund

Allicock added to Solidarity fund

Dec 07, 2020

GCF Speed Sundays Time Trials – Linden Leg… Briton John (Senior), Aaron Newton (Junior), Clivecia Spencer (Female), Segon Hubbard (Veterans) win respective categories

GCF Speed Sundays Time Trials – Linden...

Dec 07, 2020

Entries for MSC logo competition close on Wednesday

Entries for MSC logo competition close on...

Dec 07, 2020

Tapeball competition on today for Ministries and Agencies

Tapeball competition on today for Ministries and...

Dec 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]