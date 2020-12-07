Several arrested for stolen electronics, other items in Parfaite Harmonie raid

Several persons have been arrested for stolen electronics and other items during a raid conducted by the police at La Parfaite Harmonie, Region Three. This was revealed by the Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts yesterday.

The Regional Commander said that the police had received reports of many stolen electronic items which included televisions and other electrical items from the area, and that a raid was conducted between Last Friday and Saturday, where several male suspects were apprehended.

A relative of one of the apprehended suspects contacted this publication claiming that almost “an entire street” of males was apprehended. The woman said that one person was initially locked up in connection with the matter, but upon being questioned, he revealed the names of other males, mostly within his street. Further, it was stated that out of all that were apprehended only one was able to afford bail, leaving the rest of them in police custody.

“We want to make sure that those who actually committed the act are rightfully charged but not those that are innocent,” she said.

Kaieteur News understands that some of the stolen items have been recovered. This publication also learnt that fingerprints from the arrested suspects have since been taken to find out if there are any matches on the items recovered.