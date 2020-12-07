Riggers pun de move

Kaieteur News- Deh gat some barefaced people. Dem was part of de plot to supporting de rigging of de elections. Some of dem did even want throw away de ballot boxes after dem realize dem lose de elections.

Dem was like Trump. Dem know dem lose but dem still peddling lie fuh mek dem supporters believe dem.

And dem could do dat because dem know a sucker is born every day in Guyana and dey gat plenty people who also does believe what dem want to believe.

Trump nah want believe wah he want to believe. He just gat a big ego and just playing plain stubborn. But unlike in Guyana, he nah gan get no court fuh frustrate de eventual outcome of the elections.

Dem scamps in Guyana was therefore hoping that Trump gan pull off a coup through the legal system and dat is going to boost dem chances of casting doubts on Guyana’s 2020 elections.

Well it gat another thing coming. Dat ain’t gan happen because Trump gan start get sense soon.

Dem wah trying fuh turn back de clock Guyana, must know dat them time gone. Nobody nah gan trust them anymore.

Dem disgrace themselves and embarrass de country with de attempts to rig de elections.

And if dem think dat people gan soon forget dat, well dem better think again. Guyanaese nah gan forget wah dese scamps put dem through fuh months. De Guyanese people gan remember dat and could diss all of dem who trying fuh mek a political comeback.

Talk half and wait fuh see de rejection of de riggers!