Residents concerned about construction of plant shop at entrance to Pigeon Island

Kaieteur News– In a letter addressed to Ministers Juan Edghill, Anand Persaud, Nigel Dharamlall and the Chairman of the Better Hope/Success/LBI NDC, Zaman Shaw, the residents of Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, have expressed their concerns regarding the construction of a plant shop at the entrance of the community.

In the letter the residents highlighted their concerns about the construction of the plant shop and noted that no consultation was held with them before the project commenced construction.

They stated, “We, the residents of Pigeon Island, write to you to express our dissatisfaction at the commencement of construction of a structure which appears to be for the purpose of a plant shop.”

The letter stated, that two residents in the community already have plant businesses, and allowing another person to construct a plant shop will affect those residents’ income. On Wednesday morning, one of the residents confronted the man building the plant shop, who in return indicated that he was given permission by the “highest authority” and beca

me abusive and declared that “no powers in Guyana can stop him.”

Kaieteur News was told by a resident that on that same day, workers from the Guyana Water Incorporation (GWI) visited the area and inquired who was building there. According to the resident, the plant shop is built on a GWI control valve which will restrain GWI employees from having access to the valve when needed.

The residents believe that if damages occur, not only the residents of Pigeon Island will be affected, but also Chateau Margot, Success and LBI will be without water, “until taxpayers’ money is diverted to fix.”

Another concern raised in the letter, is the history of the plant shop when it was at Agriculture Road, East Coast Demerara. The letter noted that a dwelling house was attached to that plant shop and the residents of Pigeon Island believes that if that happens in their community it will cause “degradation and unsightliness” at the only entrance to the community, which can result in their property values decreasing tremendously.

According to the letter, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had also raised concerns about the chemicals that were being sprayed at the plant shop while it was at the Agriculture Road location, not only affecting the residents but also a popular food joint, Pizza Hut that is nearby.

The residents also stated in the letter, that their community is primarily residential, and not an agricultural development one.

Additionally, during a phone call with Kaieteur News, one of the residents explained that, “The roof and mesh were already set up…plants are already in the shop and the grand opening should be tomorrow [today].”

He added that since concerns were raised about the plant shop, Minister Dharamlall commented and said that he would look into the issue and since then no other Minister or officials addressed their concerns.

The resident stated, “Friday, I called the Minister of Public Works’ office and his secretary said that Minister Edghill hadn’t even collected the letter from her desk up to now.”