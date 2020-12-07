Latest update December 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Hing & Hpkinson leads Team Orinduik to victory over TSU Orinduik Development Inc. & Aquafina Practical Pistol Challenge

Dec 07, 2020 Sports

Kaieteur News- Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Smallbore Section Captain, Dale Hing and master marksman Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson spearheaded a powerful performance by Team Orinduik which outshot Team TSU (Tactical Service Unit) to win the Orinduik Development Inc. & Aquafina Practical Pistol Challenge sponsored 9mm shoot on Saturday last at the TSU Range, Eve Leary.

 

Members of both Team Orinduik and Team TSU take time out for a group pic following combat on Saturday last at the TSU Range, Eve Leary.

In what was described as a welcome return to competitive action following a long layoff as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, which is still presenting a serious challenge in Guyana and around the world, Hing shot his way to victory in all four ranges to lead a perfect display; tallying 355 points along with 6Vs in a commanding performance.
The tested, tried and proven Hopkinson, who placed 4th overall, continues to hold his own and provided excellent back up for Hing with 320 points overall and 2Vs as Team Orinduik tallied 1599 points to TSU’s 1465.
Leading TSU in the four range contest were the overall 2nd and 3rd place shooters, David McPherson (333 points & 1v) and Rudyard Thomas (328 points & 1v).
Following is the full results of Saturday’s shoot.

 

 

