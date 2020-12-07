Hing & Hpkinson leads Team Orinduik to victory over TSU Orinduik Development Inc. & Aquafina Practical Pistol Challenge

Latest update December 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News- Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Smallbore Section Captain, Dale Hing and master marksman Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson spearheaded a powerful performance by Team Orinduik which outshot Team TSU (Tactical Service Unit) to win the Orinduik Development Inc. & Aquafina Practical Pistol Challenge sponsored 9mm shoot on Saturday last at the TSU Range, Eve Leary.
In what was described as a welcome return to competitive action following a long layoff as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, which is still presenting a serious challenge in Guyana and around the world, Hing shot his way to victory in all four ranges to lead a perfect display; tallying 355 points along with 6Vs in a commanding performance.
The tested, tried and proven Hopkinson, who placed 4th overall, continues to hold his own and provided excellent back up for Hing with 320 points overall and 2Vs as Team Orinduik tallied 1599 points to TSU’s 1465.
Leading TSU in the four range contest were the overall 2nd and 3rd place shooters, David McPherson (333 points & 1v) and Rudyard Thomas (328 points & 1v).
Following is the full results of Saturday’s shoot.
Dec 07, 2020By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- An entertaining 61 from burly left-handed Elroy Fernandes spurred West Demerara Masters to an imposing 174-7 in 20 overs yesterday at Everest to spearhead his team to an...
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Kaieteur News – Dr. Thomas Singh of the University of Guyana called me one day during the election rigging. He had... more
Kaieteur News- Two persons died from COVID-19 complications yesterday. One of the persons was only 55 years old. Given the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]