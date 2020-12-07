Latest update December 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

GCF Speed Sundays Time Trials – Linden Leg… Briton John (Senior), Aaron Newton (Junior), Clivecia Spencer (Female), Segon Hubbard (Veterans) win respective categories

Dec 07, 2020

By Franklin Wilson

Aaron Newton – We Stand United CC

Kaieteur News- Briton John of We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) turned the tables on his rivals to win the second leg of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Speed Sunday Time Trials series which was contested in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden yesterday and organised in conjunction with the Linden Bauxite Flyer

Alex Leung – We Stand United CC

s Cycle Club (LBFCC).
John, who placed third in the first leg which was held in the City two weeks ago, made sure he took the top podium spot this time around, covering the 13.5 mile route from KD&J Supermarket, Amelia’s Ward Public Road to Moblissa Hill and back in 32:34:00.

First leg 2nd placed rider, Team Coco’s Jamual John (34:08:00) matched that performance while first leg winner Marlon ‘Fishy’ Williams of Team Evolution (34:30:00) had to settle for the last podium position.

 

There was also a changing of the guards for the top two spots in the junior category between WSUCC’s juvenile riders, Aaron Newton who won ahead of Alex Leung who had won the first leg.
This time however, Newton won the 8.5 mile contest from the same starting point to Bamia Hill and back in 24:08:00 with Leung covering the distance in 24:11:00. Flying Ace Cycle Club’s Mario Washington took 3rd place in 25:20:00.
The Female segment, which covered a similar distance as the juniors, saw LFBCC’s Clivecia Spencer claiming the top position in

26:38:00. Second was Suzanne

Briton John – We Stand United CC

Hamilton (Unattached) in 28:38:00 followed by Team Evolution’s Denise Jeffrey (29:29:00).

Clivecia Spencer – Linden Bauxite Flyers CC

Segon Hubbard (Team Evolution) took the Veterans segment in a time of 36:18:00 with Alex Mendes (Roraima Cycling Club) second in 37:00:00 and Kwame Ridley (Unattached) 37:37:00, third; covering the same distance as the seniors.

 

Cash prizes (1st to 3rd) were presented to the seniors – $15,000, $10,000, $5,000; juniors – $8,000, $6,000, $4,000; veterans $8,000, $6,000, $4,000 and females – $8,000, $6,000, $4,000.

Sponsors for yesterday’s event were KD&J Supermarket, Bolo’s Variety & Furniture Store, Ele’s Trading & Hardware, Benard’s Variety Store, Well Point Service Station, Country Grill, Semple & Sons Hardware & Variety Store, O&O Construction Service and Sandgate Hardware.
The third and final leg of the series is set for this Sunday in the Ancient County of Berbice.

 

 

 

 

 

