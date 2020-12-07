GCB/Tropical Springs O-40 T20 Cricket W/Dem Masters, W/Dem Mavericks, Jai Hind, Regal Mastersreach semis

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News- An entertaining 61 from burly left-handed Elroy Fernandes spurred West Demerara Masters to an imposing 174-7 in 20 overs yesterday at Everest to spearhead

his team to an emphatic 90-run win against Imam Bacchus Bulls to book a place in Friday’s semi-final.

Fernandes, who faced 48 balls and hit five sixes and three fours added 80 from the last 7.4 overs with Deoram Persaud (18) after Ramesh Thakur (27), Patrick Khan (23) and Sudesh Persaud (13) had contributed double-figure scores.

Fazeer Khan had 2-13 for Essequibo qualifiers, Imam Bacchus Bulls, who were bowled out for 84 in 19.4 overs as only Roopnarine Ramnarine reached 20 as Boodram Sugrim (3-12) and Steve Haripaul 2-18, were the architects of destruction from the West side unit.

Earlier, in sunny condition, West Demerara Masters won the toss and elected to bat and Prahalae Singh played an uppish drive to backward point off the first ball from Punaraj Singh as Imam Bacchus Bulls struck immediately.

As dark ominous clouds began to gather again, Seenarine Mathura joined Thakur in overcast conditions on a slow track and heavy outfield and with the sun playing hide and seek behind the cotton wool like clouds with floated lazily over the Everest sward.

The pair consolidated the position with Thakur delightfully on-driving off Singh for the game’s first boundary in the third over before dumping Khan for six over long-on in the next over.

Khan soon struck when he uprooted Mathura’s (3) leg stump at 16-2 in the fourth over and without addition to the score, Ganesh Persaud charged Khan and was bowled for a duck in the same over. Thakur then slashed a full wide ball to the backward point boundary off Singh who generated fair pace for his age.

Thakur’s confidence increased as his innings progressed and he stroked Khan back over his head, one-bounce into the Sightscreen.

Chabbiraj Ramcharran pulled a long-hop from Andy Ramnarine and was taken at short mid-wicket to leave West Demerara Masters on 33-4.

Sudesh Persaud pulled a high full toss for six and lofted the ‘free hit’ over the long-off boundary but then, attempting a third six, was taken at long-on as he gifted Lakeram Persaud his wicket at 52-5 in the ninth over.

Fernandes swept former Essequibo batsman Denish Joseph for four before Joseph trapped Thakur LBW for 27 which was decorated five fours and three sixes.

Thakur’s demise left the score at 65-6 but Patrick Khan, who came out with all guns blazing, pulled a high full toss from Joseph, missed the ‘free hit’ and clobbered a six a

nd a four off successive balls in an over which cost 20.

Khan hit Gansham Deonarine for six but was then bowled for 23 with two sixes and a couple of fours to leave the score on 94-7 in the 13th over.

Fernandes kept going and hammered Ramesh Gopaul for consecutive boundaries; the second going onto the Lawn Tennis Court; before pulling Deonarine for a four and a six in the next over.

Fernandes who reached his 50 with a six over long- off from 34 balls, and Deoram Persaud who hit Deonarine for six in the

last over, featured in an unbroken eight wicket stand to see their past the 170 mark.

Meanwhile at Enmore, West Demerara Mavericks beat Reliance by 24 runs after making 93-7 in a game reduced to 14 overs.

Lalta Suknanan top scored with an unbeaten 45 but only David Alert (14) reached double figures as former Essequibo left-hander Elroy Stephen, Travis Simon and Premauth Persaud took two wickets each for Reliance who replied with 69-8 in 14 overs.

Nobody from Reliance reached 15 as Sohan Bedesse had 4-4, while Mohan Chaitram took 2-18 to help West Demerara Mavericks to qualify for Friday’s semi-final.

In the afternoon game Regal Masters defeated West Berbice by nine wickets to book their semi-final place.

In Berbice at the Jai Hind ground, Bel Air Rubis Ultra Tec made 127-8 from their 20 overs with Arthur Duke leading the way with 46. He was supported by Oslyn Batson (26) and Richard Ramdeen (22). Narine Deonarine and Deoprakash Ramdat had two wickets each for Jai Hind Jaguars who responded with 128-4 in 17.2 overs to win by four wickets as Imran Hussain led the chase with an attractive 45.

Kemraj Sumir who ended on 39 not out and the inform former Berbice 50-over Inter-County left-hander Anil Beharry who clobbered four fours and two massive sixes in an unbeaten 29, added 42 in 16 balls to ensure Jai Hind Jaguars waltzed into Friday’s semi-finals as the only unbeaten team.

The winners of the semi-finals will face-off in the grand finale on Saturday.