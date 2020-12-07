Escaping illegal partygoers slash police vehicle’s tyre

It was chaos, yesterday, when police ranks showed up at an illegal party held in Back Street, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, around 350 patrons were said to be in attendance and as they scattered and ran to escape the lawmen, someone slashed the tyres of one of the patrol vehicles.

According to a police report, at around 01:25Hrs, residents of the area complained of a noise nuisance in Back Street, Den Amstel.

Commander of Region Three, Errol Watts along with other officers responded to the complaint and headed to the area in a vehicle. When they arrived, stated police, a party was in session with around 350 patrons in attendance. Instead of raising an alarm immediately, the commander and his officers observed them for some 20 minutes before calling in the Joint Service Patrol for assistance.

Upon seeing the patrol ranks the illegal partygoers began scattering and running away from the officers.

One of the ranks, the driver of a patrol vehicle, recalled that he was parked in the street when the patrons began to run away. He reported that as they ran pass the vehicle, someone slashed one of the tyres with a sharp object.

After the chaos, the police stated that checks were made in the area to locate the perpetrators but no useful information was received. Nevertheless, ranks did manage to arrest three of the illegal revelers for breaching the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Commander, later sent out an audio recording advising persons to avoid public gathering, especially parties. He added that it endangers and exposes the patrons to the highest risk of contracting COVID-19.