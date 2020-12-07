Entries for MSC logo competition close on Wednesday

Kaieteur News- Matarkai Sports Council is asking all budding artist and artist to submit a logo as the logo competition deadline has now been extended to Wednesday.

MSC would like to acknowledge its sponsors.

The prizes are as follows; 1st prize 25,000 and a trophy, 2nd prize 15,000 and a trophy and 3rd prize 10,000 and a trophy.

The competition is being sponsored by International Imports and Supply, Fran Store and Variety, Sunshine Lady Enterprise, Fine man workshop, Brian Thomas, Andre Gamell Harry Barber Shop, Melanie Leung De Oliveira, Eon Phillips, Delon Spare Parts and Mining Equipment, Neighbourhood Democratic Council(NDC) and Five Sister’s hotel.

CRITERIA FOR MSC LOGO COMPETITION:

1. That the competition be open for submission of a logo, a art work generally.

2. That Guyana Coat of Arms be included in the submission.

3. That the name of the Council be included in the submission.

4. That all the areas of the Council (Sports) be represented in the submission.

State your name and telephone numbers when you’re submitting logos.

Logos must be submitted to Matarkai Sports Council facebook page.

Logos can also be sent on whatsapp to Mr. Linden Green Secretary of MSC on 603-5369.

All logos will be published on December 13 to December 15 on MSC facebook page where members of the public will cast their votes.