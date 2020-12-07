Childcare Agency launches probe into alleged rape of 7-year-old girl

Kaieteur News – The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) has launched an investigation into the matter surrounding a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly rape by two teenaged suspects. During a telephone interview with Kaieteur News yesterday, the Director of CPA Anne Greene, confirmed that the agency is well aware of the situation and an investigation is underway.

The Director explained that under the Juvenile Justice Act, the agency is currently engaged in preparing a pre-charge report considering that at least one of the suspects, the person initially arrested, is under 18 years of age. While the police have stated that the second suspect arrested is 18 years old, Greene stated that she understands that he might be younger and is currently awaiting a copy of his birth certificate to verify his age. The pre-charge report, along with the police report, would have to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further action into the matter. Kaieteur News understands that the pre-charge report will include background information on the suspects and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the Director, the girl is doing better at the moment, and that Childcare officers are currently monitoring her situation. She adds that when the child recovers, the agency will be providing counseling. It was previously reported that the seven-year-old girl was discovered bloody, muddied, sexually assaulted and unconscious, some distance from her home, while the alleged perpetrator was found hiding naked in some nearby bushes.

Kaieteur News had reported on Saturday that the girl was abducted from her home by a relative while her family was asleep. After the child was discovered missing, an alarm was raised and persons nearby started a search party to locate the missing girl. Upon discovery, the police was summoned at the scene and the teen was taken into custody. The little girl was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where she was admitted as a patient. It was there she revealed that she did not scream during her abduction because her abductor allegedly placed a knife to her neck and told her if she screamed he would kill her.