Allicock added to Solidarity fund

Latest update December 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News- Guyanese Bantamweight Boxer Keevin Allicock has been added to the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).
Allicock started the scholarship on September 1, 2020, and it will run until August 31, 2021, just after the conclusion of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It is worth US$500 per month.
Narayan Ramdhani, Troy Doris, Winston George, Aliyah Abrams, Andrea Foster, Brenessa Thompson, Kadecia Baird, Chels
ea Edghill and Shemar Britton were the initial recipients of the scholarship, which started in May 2018.
GOA Treasurer Garfield Wiltshire explained that Allicock was nominated from the inception to be on the scholarship, but there was an issue with AIBA (International Boxing Association) and the International Olympic Committee, which caused him not to be granted.However, Wiltshire explained Baird was replaced from the programme due to “issues with her reporting” which paved the way for Allicock to be the replacement.
K.A. Juman-Yassin, GOA President, indicated that though the scholarship runs until August, if he does not qualify for the Games in May or July, it will end at that point.
Allicock in response thanked the GOA for the support and said it is a “blessing to him” and will help him focus on the qualifiers.
Allicock is expected to compete in Argentina in May for a chance to qualify. He is currently ranked 19th by AIBA in the 56kg weight category.
