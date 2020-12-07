$475M generators arrive for GPL; to add 9.6MW

Latest update December 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Six 1.6 megawatt (MW) Caterpillar generator units that were purchased by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) have arrived just in time for the Christmas season.
According to GPL, three of the units will be installed at GPL’s Sophia, Georgetown location, while the other three will be installed at GPL’s Onverwagt, West Berbice location.
The state-owned agency went on to say that an additional four units, with total capacity of 6.4MW, have been placed on standby by the supplier in case there is a failure of any of the six units purchased by GPL.
“Three of these reserved units will be placed at GPL’s Canefield, East Berbice location and one at GPL’s Anna Regina location on the Essequibo Coast,” it noted.
GPL added, “The arrival of these units is in keeping with our company’s commitment to boost generation capacity and to provide customers in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) with reliable electricity.”
As other means of boosting the generation capacity this Christmas season, the Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had stated in November that the Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited (MACORP) was set to supply an additional 10MW of electricity to GPL.
This comes on the heels of the arrival of the $50M generating complex set to be built at the Garden of Eden power plant. This plant will add 45MW to the grid for power use.
