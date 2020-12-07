Latest update December 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$475M generators arrive for GPL; to add 9.6MW

Dec 07, 2020 News

The Caterpillar units.

Kaieteur News – Six 1.6 megawatt (MW) Caterpillar generator units that were purchased by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) have arrived just in time for the Christmas season.
According to GPL, three of the units will be installed at GPL’s Sophia, Georgetown location, while the other three will be installed at GPL’s Onverwagt, West Berbice location.
The state-owned agency went on to say that an additional four units, with total capacity of 6.4MW, have been placed on standby by the supplier in case there is a failure of any of the six units purchased by GPL.
“Three of these reserved units will be placed at GPL’s Canefield, East Berbice location and one at GPL’s Anna Regina location on the Essequibo Coast,” it noted.
GPL added, “The arrival of these units is in keeping with our company’s commitment to boost generation capacity and to provide customers in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) with reliable electricity.”
As other means of boosting the generation capacity this Christmas season, the Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had stated in November that the Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited (MACORP) was set to supply an additional 10MW of electricity to GPL.
This comes on the heels of the arrival of the $50M generating complex set to be built at the Garden of Eden power plant. This plant will add 45MW to the grid for power use.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB/Tropical Springs O-40 T20 Cricket W/Dem Masters, W/Dem Mavericks, Jai Hind, Regal Mastersreach semis

GCB/Tropical Springs O-40 T20 Cricket W/Dem Masters, W/Dem...

Dec 07, 2020

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- An entertaining 61 from burly left-handed Elroy Fernandes spurred West Demerara Masters to an imposing 174-7 in 20 overs yesterday at Everest to spearhead his team to an...
Read More
Hing & Hpkinson leads Team Orinduik to victory over TSU Orinduik Development Inc. & Aquafina Practical Pistol Challenge

Hing & Hpkinson leads Team Orinduik to...

Dec 07, 2020

Allicock added to Solidarity fund

Allicock added to Solidarity fund

Dec 07, 2020

GCF Speed Sundays Time Trials – Linden Leg… Briton John (Senior), Aaron Newton (Junior), Clivecia Spencer (Female), Segon Hubbard (Veterans) win respective categories

GCF Speed Sundays Time Trials – Linden...

Dec 07, 2020

Entries for MSC logo competition close on Wednesday

Entries for MSC logo competition close on...

Dec 07, 2020

Tapeball competition on today for Ministries and Agencies

Tapeball competition on today for Ministries and...

Dec 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]