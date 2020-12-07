18-year-old in custody over alleged Bartica child rape

Latest update December 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man is now the second suspect arrested in relation to the alleged rape of the seven-year-old Bartica girl who was on Friday discovered sexually assaulted and unconscious, some distance away from her home.
Kaieteur News had reported that the initial person arrested was a 15-year-old relative of the victim who had implicated another older teenage boy in the act after he was caught. In an update, Regional Commander, Dion Moore, yesterday told this publication that the police have arrested a 14-year-old, the person initially caught and arrested, and then 18-year-old in custody in relation to the ongoing probe of the alleged rape of the child.
The Commander added that, after the 18-year-old was implicated, ranks went to his address where they arrested him. The police are also preparing the file to send to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), on or before Tuesday while the Childcare and Protection Agency is preparing a pre-charge report considering that a juvenile has been detained.
The young girl was discovered missing from her home early on Friday morning. An alarm was raised and persons nearby started a search party to locate the missing child. After some time searching, the residents found the younger teen naked in some bushes about a mile away from the child’s home and the missing girl nearby unconscious. This publication was told that when the alleged perpetrator was located, the police were alerted but they did not arrive until hours later.
When the police arrived, residents had already tied up the teen. Based on a video seen by this publication, residents were in an uproar on the street, while the teenage boy was being placed in the back of a police ATV to be taken to the station, residents armed with pieces of sticks started to beat him.
While the police officers attempted to restrain them, one of the officers shouted out, “I understand how everybody feel, but let the police do what they have to do.”
The little girl was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where she remains a patient. This publication was reliably informed that while at the hospital the child said that she did not scream during her abduction because the assailant allegedly placed a knife to her neck and told her if she screamed he would kill her.
