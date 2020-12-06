Young, multi-talented Berbician launches MART

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – The year 2020 has not progressed as persons would have predicted or expected when the year started. The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly impacted the world in ways one would have never thought, but amidst the struggles, young people have become even more creative and more business driven.

For instance at just 20 years old, Marissa Victoria Foster, decided to take a chance as an entrepreneur. She had a vision, she worked towards that vision and today she is the proud owner of MArt.

Being intrigued by art at a very tender age, Marissa dabbled in eye-shadow pallets, experimented with vibrant lip products and fell in love with the idea of expressing her artistic side through make-up artistry. She recently succeeded in that area by launching her very own store at Rose Hall, Berbice and it was done with the support of her parents and close friends.

Foster said she started her business by saving her allowances. This started when she was just 17 years old. She had begun offering her service as a makeup artist and also sold other beauty items but from then to now it has blossomed into MArt.

While one would think that such a business venture would dwindle away due to the pandemic and the sloth in the economy, Foster developed her marketing skills and techniques to adapt to the changing times. It was not done in vain, since her mini business soon flourished into a full-fledged store.

Apart from selling makeup products, MArt also offers face/body painting and makeup designs. She described it as “an embodiment of [my] passion for the fine arts coupled with [my] desire to own [my) very own business,” She is hopeful that her business can serve as an inspiration for other young girls desirous of becoming an entrepreneur. She wants other young girls and women to witness that it is possible to become a successful female entrepreneur in Guyana and also wants them to use her story as an example of how one can achieve whatever they put their mind to, as long as they’re willing to work hard and commit.

“It’s more than just a business; we’re also a community and a safe haven for young creatives who are looking for affordable products,” she posited. Prior to the opening of her business, Foster said she was a bit worried that the pandemic “would threaten the expansion of her business.” But she was determined to make it happen. MArt was able to offer delivery of makeup products directly to the homes of customers in Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and 10. The business has also expanded in Georgetown with the Babe Cave as the first pick up location.

The launching of her first store took place on Friday, November 20, 2020. It is located in Rose Hall Town at Annexe Salon, East Sideline Dam.

The launch was welcomed with an online makeup competition titled: MArt Purple Reign Challenge. Purple is the brand colour for the business. The competition was open for all Guyanese creatives to enter. A total of 17 talented makeup artists and enthusiasts participated. There was also an open house and official launching ceremony that was opened to the public under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Foster explained that one of her biggest challenges thus far was entering the realm of

business as a young female entrepreneur. She mentioned that “people tend to underestimate your experiences when you’re young. [I] was forced to work twice as hard to be taken seriously and to have a seat at tables with other older and experienced entrepreneurs.” However, it was with the help and guidance of her parents, closest family members and friends that she was successful.

Apart from being the owner of MArt, Marissa is also a final year student at the University of Guyana reading for her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. She also holds the title as a writer/columnist at one of the local Newspapers and is a social advocate and a student representative at the University of Guyana.

MArt is now open for business at the Annexe Salon. They stock an array of products from ELF Cosmetics to Fenty Beauty, and many more. Foster envisions her store one day becoming Guyana’s first “Sephora-like” location. She is hopeful that in time, she will expand her brand and business throughout Guyana—upholding the quality she stands for wherever she goes.