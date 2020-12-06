Latest update December 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Work begins on Kingston seawall promenade

Dec 06, 2020 News

An artist’s rendition of the completed works at the Kingston seawall.

The ongoing works.

Kaieteur News – First Lady Arya Ali has unveiled details of the rehabilitative works that have commenced at the Kingston Seawall.
She said Friday that the seawall is but one of the areas targeted for major upgrades under her “National Beautification Project.”
“A beautifully-designed promenade will be developed along the front of the tarmac and a section of the seawall, while the Police Bandstand will benefit from restorative works. Just recently, all lanterns along the tarmac were checked and those that were not working were replaced,” the First Lady said in a Facebook post Friday.
She expressed gratitude to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and by extension the Ministry of Public Works, for providing funding and technical support for the realization of this aspect of the project.
“I wish to implore citizens to treat this and other areas with care. Do not dispose of your waste improperly. Do not destroy or deface the infrastructure. All of this belongs to all of us. Let us value the contributions that have been made, and cherish it so future generations can have something to enjoy.”

 

