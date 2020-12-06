Work begins on Kingston seawall promenade

Latest update December 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – First Lady Arya Ali has unveiled details of the rehabilitative works that have commenced at the Kingston Seawall.
She said Friday that the seawall is but one of the areas targeted for major upgrades under her “National Beautification Project.”
“A beautifully-designed promenade will be developed along the front of the tarmac and a section of the seawall, while the Police Bandstand will benefit from restorative works. Just recently, all lanterns along the tarmac were checked and those that were not working were replaced,” the First Lady said in a Facebook post Friday.
She expressed gratitude to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and by extension the Ministry of Public Works, for providing funding and technical support for the realization of this aspect of the project.
“I wish to implore citizens to treat this and other areas with care. Do not dispose of your waste improperly. Do not destroy or deface the infrastructure. All of this belongs to all of us. Let us value the contributions that have been made, and cherish it so future generations can have something to enjoy.”
Dec 06, 2020A Tapeball competition is set for today at the Durban Pak Tarmac in Georgetown, Guyana. The competition, which is for Ministries and Government Agencies, is a 7-a-side Tapeball affair. The tournament...
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, half of the population is 18 years and under, and 70 percent is between 30 and 40 years.... more
Kaieteur News – The President wants the private sector to “step-up” their game. As he says, it is no use speaking... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]