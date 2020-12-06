Latest update December 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman stabbed several time by friend during drinking spree

Dec 06, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old woman was on Friday stabbed several times about her body by her friend, while they were out imbibing alcohol at a shop at Baramita village, North West District (NWD), Region One.
The injured woman has been identified as Joanna John of Barama Line, NWD.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 21:50 hrs.
Based on information received, the women were out imbibing alcohol at a shop in the village when an argument ensued between them. This led to the suspect arming herself with a broken bottle.
Reports are that the suspect inflicted several stabs to the body of John causing her to bleed nonstop after which she subsequently fell to the ground in a semi-conscious state.
The police was summoned to the scene and John was picked up and taken to the Baramita Health Centre, where she was seen and examined by the Medex and later admitted as a patient for observation.
The suspect was arrested while investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Tapeball competition on today for Ministries and Agencies

Tapeball competition on today for Ministries and Agencies

Dec 06, 2020

A Tapeball competition is set for today at the Durban Pak Tarmac in Georgetown, Guyana. The competition, which is for Ministries and Government Agencies, is a 7-a-side Tapeball affair. The tournament...
Read More
Ministry of Sport displeased by threats against athletes for involvement in unsanctioned events

Ministry of Sport displeased by threats against...

Dec 06, 2020

KMPA’s Adonis gives back

KMPA’s Adonis gives back

Dec 06, 2020

Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, AM Khan, Gift Centre, John Lewis Styles, Fitness Express among those on board with RHTYSC

Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, AM Khan, Gift Centre, John...

Dec 06, 2020

Despite their important assignment GFF still awaits clearance to train for World Cup

Despite their important assignment GFF still...

Dec 06, 2020

Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club hosts Annual Awards Ceremony

Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club hosts...

Dec 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]