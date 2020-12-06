Woman stabbed several time by friend during drinking spree

Latest update December 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old woman was on Friday stabbed several times about her body by her friend, while they were out imbibing alcohol at a shop at Baramita village, North West District (NWD), Region One.
The injured woman has been identified as Joanna John of Barama Line, NWD.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 21:50 hrs.
Based on information received, the women were out imbibing alcohol at a shop in the village when an argument ensued between them. This led to the suspect arming herself with a broken bottle.
Reports are that the suspect inflicted several stabs to the body of John causing her to bleed nonstop after which she subsequently fell to the ground in a semi-conscious state.
The police was summoned to the scene and John was picked up and taken to the Baramita Health Centre, where she was seen and examined by the Medex and later admitted as a patient for observation.
The suspect was arrested while investigation into the matter is ongoing.
