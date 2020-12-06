The name of the place

Dem Boys Seh…

Three men were arrested recently for marijuana in Spliff Street, Buxton. Dem boys seh if de Street named Spliff Street then wah else you expect.

One day a father was leaving to go downtown, Georgetown. His young daughter asked him where he was going. He casually said, “I going to Robb Street.”

Upon hearing this, the little girl said, “Daddy don’t go there. You will be robbed.”

Guyana gat some funny street names. If you get rob is Robb Street, then what is likely to happen in Crotch Drive or Break-Wind Avenue.

Guyana gat some places which have some interesting names. Dem gat a place on the Essequibo name Fear Not. Dem boys seh that is one place wah don’t live up to its name. Dem gat one name Opposite. But nothing nah deh pun de other side.

On Leguan, is sheer mud deh in a place called Sand. And no cane nah planting in Canefield. Dem have a lot of failures in dem village wah name Success. Dem boys remember dat de 1823 rebellion did start in Success but it failed. Dem gat plenty fly in Doctor Fly but no doctors.

De pregnant women sehing how de Best hospital is de Worst hospital. Yuh can’t hide in Hyde Park, yuh gat to be alert when in Look Out and dem boys still looking fuh de jetty in Parika Jetty. Dem boys still looking for a free orange in Orange Field, Canal No. 1 Polder.

No bell ain’t ringing in The Bell, Canal No. 2 Polder. And deh gat some people living up to de name of The Bluff.

On de East Bank, Rome certainly was not built in a day. Is hard fuh find bricks in Brickery. If you thinking about getting help, think again when passing through Support. If you go in Mosquito Hall, yuh must expect fuh get bite.

Dem boys better stop before somebody ask how Free and Easy get its name.

Talk half and nah ask about how come there are few cottages in Cottage.