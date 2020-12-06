Relocated Lombard Street families participate in behavioural change workshop

Latest update December 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Families, who were relocated from Broad and Lombard Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown to Prospect Phase Two, participated in a workshop geared at encouraging behavioural changes.
The workshop, which was hosted by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) in collaboration with Child Link Guyana, comes one month after residents of Prospect Housing Scheme on the East Bank Demerara (ECD) accused squatters relocated from Broad Street to the community, of turning their neighbourhood into a ghetto.
During an outreach in October, residents who were allotted lands in the area before the squatters were moved there raised a number of concerns with Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, over the behaviour of the former Charlestown occupants.
As such, Deputy Director of Community Development, Donelle Bess-Bascom, in her remarks to the gathering on Friday, said the workshop is evidence of the agency’s commitment to move beyond just establishing housing development.
“We don’t just want to establish settlements, which include the basic infrastructure, our focus is on wholesome communities which speak to families, behaviour changes, and psychosocial skills,” Bess-Bascom noted.
The workshop was spearheaded by Ashome Clarke and covered topics including understanding parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic, anger and conflict management, and adapting to cultural transition.
Some 20 squatting families from Broad and Lombard Streets were relocated earlier this year to Prospect, EBD.
Through collaboration with the Food for the Poor, the families were identified for two-bedroom houses which were constructed and given to them. Among the beneficiaries are five families who were affected when a fire gutted several living quarters.
Dec 06, 2020A Tapeball competition is set for today at the Durban Pak Tarmac in Georgetown, Guyana. The competition, which is for Ministries and Government Agencies, is a 7-a-side Tapeball affair. The tournament...
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, half of the population is 18 years and under, and 70 percent is between 30 and 40 years.... more
Kaieteur News – The President wants the private sector to “step-up” their game. As he says, it is no use speaking... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaieteurnews[email protected]