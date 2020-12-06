Police find ganja seeds in bucket hidden at empty lot

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, police on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) discovered a quantity of suspected cannabis seeds in a bucket hidden between bushes on an empty lot.

According to a police report, the discovery was made during a raid at La Parfaite Harmonie, between 04:30 and 08:00hrs.

Several persons were arrested in connection with the find and taken into custody at the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station.

The suspected cannabis seeds are said to be only 120 grams.