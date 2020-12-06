Ministry records 36 more cases of COVID-19

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 36 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 5,637. However, only 753 of these cases are currently active, including the five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 748 persons in isolation.

At the interim, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 151 while 38 more persons have recovered from the virus. In total, the recoveries stand at 4,733 persons.