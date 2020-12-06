Ministry records 36 more cases of COVID-19

Latest update December 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 36 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 5,637. However, only 753 of these cases are currently active, including the five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 748 persons in isolation.
At the interim, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 151 while 38 more persons have recovered from the virus. In total, the recoveries stand at 4,733 persons.
Dec 06, 2020A Tapeball competition is set for today at the Durban Pak Tarmac in Georgetown, Guyana. The competition, which is for Ministries and Government Agencies, is a 7-a-side Tapeball affair. The tournament...
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, half of the population is 18 years and under, and 70 percent is between 30 and 40 years.... more
Kaieteur News – The President wants the private sector to “step-up” their game. As he says, it is no use speaking... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]