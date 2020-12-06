Eccles man dies after crashing into utility pole

Latest update December 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Eyewitnesses recalled that the final moments for a man, who resided at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, were filled with agony.
The man died after slamming into a utility pole Friday last.
Anthony Patterdin, 22, crashed around 22:30 hrs. and died hours later while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
According to police, Patterdin was driving his motorcar in the eastern direction along the northern lane of the Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara.
However, while in the vicinity of La Bonne Intention, he lost control of his car and slammed into a utility pole on the southern side of the road, before coming to a halt in a nearby trench.
Eyewitnesses detailed that the young man was speeding at the time of the accident.
Some public-spirited citizens rushed to assist him and an ambulance was summoned.
Videos seen by this media showed graphic details of the scene. A severely injured Anthony was trapped inside the mangled grey car. As persons tried to free him, Patterdin groaned in agony. His cries were unbearable to some.
In a bid to save his life, they worked as quickly as they could and took him out of the car. Paramedics who had arrived by that time began their work, but Patterdin had by then fallen into a semi-unconscious state. They placed him into an ambulance and he was rushed to the hospital.
