Body of newborn found in WCD canal

Latest update December 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Residents of Crane Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara (WCD), yesterday alerted the police to the gruesome discovery of a newborn baby floating in a trench.
The newborn, according to police, was discovered in the early morning hours.
Crime scene experts reported that the newborn’s body is that of a female human.
The corpse was found with its left hand missing and with its face upwards.
Inquiries were made but so far police have no information as how the baby got there or who might be the parents.
Nevertheless, detectives suspect that it might be a case of murder and are carrying out the necessary investigations.
The newborn’s corpse was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where it was further examined by a doctor before being sent to the morgue.
Dec 06, 2020A Tapeball competition is set for today at the Durban Pak Tarmac in Georgetown, Guyana. The competition, which is for Ministries and Government Agencies, is a 7-a-side Tapeball affair. The tournament...
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Dec 06, 2020
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, half of the population is 18 years and under, and 70 percent is between 30 and 40 years.... more
Kaieteur News – The President wants the private sector to “step-up” their game. As he says, it is no use speaking... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]