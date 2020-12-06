Body of newborn found in WCD canal

Kaieteur News – Residents of Crane Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara (WCD), yesterday alerted the police to the gruesome discovery of a newborn baby floating in a trench.

The newborn, according to police, was discovered in the early morning hours.

Crime scene experts reported that the newborn’s body is that of a female human.

The corpse was found with its left hand missing and with its face upwards.

Inquiries were made but so far police have no information as how the baby got there or who might be the parents.

Nevertheless, detectives suspect that it might be a case of murder and are carrying out the necessary investigations.

The newborn’s corpse was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where it was further examined by a doctor before being sent to the morgue.