Australian mining company, Fortescue Metal Group here to invest

Kaieteur News – The fourth largest company in the iron industry, Fortescue Metal Group (FMG), has expressed interests in investing in renewable energy in Guyana. These and other details were revealed by Guyana’s Office for Investment (GO-Invest).

On Friday, a 10-person team from the Australian company, led by Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Julie Shuttleworth, touched down at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport for a meeting with GO-Invest.

This meeting was scheduled with the aim of discussing projects related to the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), including the Amalia Fall hydro-project, in particular, harvesting renewable energy to facilitate new green industry products such as ammonia, hydrogen, fertilizers and metals for both local and foreign markets.

In attendance at the meeting was Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, and Chief Investment Officer and CEO of GO-Invest, Peter Ramsaroop.

Since Fortescue was established by its founder and Chairman, Dr. Andrew Forrest in 2003, it has discovered and developed major iron ore deposits in Australia and had constructed some of the “most globally significant mines.” The company has grown to be one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and is also known for partnering with select countries to unlock green industry potential, a GO-Invest statement said.