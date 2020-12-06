Accused in “Wings and Things” murder to be sentenced for manslaughter

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – High Court Justice, Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, is expected to sentence former murder accused, Joshua Meredith, on December 16, 2020, for the unlawful killing of Gregory Garraway.

Garraway was gunned down on October 2, 2016 at Wings and Things Bar at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Meredith was originally indicted for Garraway’s murder, which was committed in the course of a robbery. When given a chance to plea during his appearance at the High Court last week, Garraway pleaded not guilty to the murder charge but guilty for the lesser offence of manslaughter.

His attorney, Adrian Thompson, in a plea of mitigation, told the Court, that his client came from a troubled background. He asked the court to consider this as well as a request for a probation report before the sentence is imposed.

Thompson stressed that his client was likely influenced by the negative elements of the community he grew up in.

“He grew up in Warlock, East Ruimveldt, it was not an easy childhood as one would imagine but he is remorseful and plans to change his life,” the lawyer told the Court.

However, State Counsel, Nafeeza Baig, provided the Court with the facts of the case.

She explained that on October 2, 2016, at about 01:45 hrs. Garraway was at Wings and Things Bar on Mandela Avenue; at the time he was wearing two chains around his neck. Garraway had gone into the bar to place an order.

Baig continued, “As he was crossing the street to pick up the said order, Joshua Meredith, the accused, snatched his chains, pulled a gun from his pocket, and fired a shot at Garraway.

She noted that Meredith was subsequently pointed out during an ID parade by the brother of Garraway who was present at the time and was standing only about five feet away from him as he was shot and robbed.

According to the facts provided by the Prosecutor, the autopsy later revealed that there was a gunshot wound on the abdomen of the victim.

“The cause of death was septic shock as a result of gunshot injuries to abdomen,” she said.