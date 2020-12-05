Weh de baby get de COVID from?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys does read some of dem posts pun social media and laugh. People bin discussing de sad story about de 6-day old baby wah die from COVID-19 related causes. Dem boys remember de TV doctor bin seh how de incubation period is 5 days or more. So dem boys wondering if dis baby develop pneumonia how come it die on day 6. Duh gat to be a turbo-charged pneumonia.

But is wah some of dem women talk gat dem boys laughing. One woman seh how de Best Hospital is the worst hospital. The hospital is called Best Hospital because it deh in a place dem does call Best. Dem pregnant mothers’ seh how de hospital toilets nah flush and dem still gat fuh do dem thing.

Dem boys thought it was only schools which had problems with toilets. But dem boys now realize is also de hospitals gat problems with toilets.

Some of dem people complaining dat dem nurses don’t listen. Dem boys remember dis case about a nurse who walk into de ward under the clock and like she hear one of de patients ask she “Nurse are my testicles black.”

She went up to his bed, lifted his gown, took a look and said, “No your testicles are ok.”

The man turned to her and said. “You should listen properly. I ask you whether my test results are back!”

But is not only the nurses some patients have problems with, dem doctors too. One day a nurse was sitting at her station when de phone rang. A sweet-sounding woman on the other end of the line said, “I was wondering if the patient in Room 3 is getting any better.”

“Oh, yes,” said the nurse. “She is doing very well. Her blood pressure is normal; she is going to be taken off the heart monitor; and her doctor is going to discharge her in a few days.”

The woman said, “That is wonderful news! That’s fantastic! That’s simply great!”

The nurse on the phone said, “From your happiness, I take it you must be a close family member or a very close friend!”

“No!” said the woman. “I am the patient in Room 3. My doctor tells me nothing!”

Talk half and wait fuh find out when de Best Hospital gan flush dem toilets.