Three men arrested for having large amounts of cannabis in their possession

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, ranks of the Guyana Police Force arrested three men after they were found with over a total of 300 grams of cannabis in their possession. According to police reports, the ranks were conducting a cordon and search operation between 16:00 hrs. and 16:30 hrs. at Spliff Street, Church of God Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara.
Reports are that during the operation, a 34-year-old resident of Middlewalk, Buxton was found with 66 transparent Ziploc bags containing a quantity of suspected cannabis, which when weighed amounted to 212 grams. The second suspect, a 27-year-old warden of Section ‘B’ Buxton was found with 11 Ziploc bags containing a quantity of suspected cannabis, which amounted to 9.3 grams, while the third suspect, a 35-year-old labourer of Buxton was found with a Ziploc bag containing a quantity of cannabis, which amounted to 112 grams.
Meanwhile, the ranks also discovered 107 Ziploc bags in some bushes at the same location, which contained a total of 262 grams of cannabis.
Based on information received, the suspects were told of the offence committed and taken to the Vigilance Police Station, where they were placed in custody, pending charges.
Commander of Region Four ‘C’ Khalil Pareshram, could not confirm whether or not the bags in the bushes belonged to the men. He noted that an investigation has been launched.
