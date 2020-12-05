Rahim and Shariff finish in top 20 of FIDE Worldwide Youth and Cadet Tournament

Latest update December 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 05, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News – Angel Rahim finished 7th in the Women’s Under-18 category of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) Youth and Cadet Tournament. In what turned out to be a sensational performance from wildcard entry; Rahim shook up the U-18 female draw by rattling up 4 points before losing in the fifth and seventh (final) rounds.
In round 5 Rahim lost to World International Master (WIM) Demchenko Sviylana of Canada who eventually finished second. In her sixth round game she moved passed Adani Clarke, a Jamaican women’s candidate Master (WCM) rated1811.
This had her well positioned in 7th place with 4 points from six games. The phenomenal form of Rahim was the highlight of Team Guyana and could place her among the best junior girls in the America’s.
Some other creditable performances came from the U-10s where Anaya Lall and Arysh Raghunauth picked up two points each. In the U-18 open Jaden Taylor also copped two points. Sasha Shariff who finished in 19th place in the Women’s U-18 category registered one win along with Ethan Lee, Harmony Dodson and Kyle Couchman who also registered solitary wins.
Team Guyana comprised of the following players: Open U–10 Arysh Raghunauth, Girls Anaya Lall and Mayas Khan; Open U-12 Kyle Couchman, Girls Harmony Dodson; Open U-14 Ronan Lee, Girls Maliha Rajkumar, Open U-16 Joshua Khan, Girls Anasie Federicks, Open U-18 Ethan Lee and Jaden Taylor, Girls Sasha Shariff and Angel Rahim. Captain/Representative was Loris Nathoo.
