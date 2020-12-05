Latest update December 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Our leaders make us look like morons

Dec 05, 2020 Front Page Comment, News

Kaieteur News – In Nigeria, a former oil minister was hauled before the courts for corruption over the signing away of oilfields and the alleged failure to account for over a BILLION US dollars. His lawyer claimed that no law was broken and there was no corruption. Sounds familiar?
In Guyana, two oil blocks worth tens of billions of American dollars were secretly given away, and Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo says that his position is that no laws were broken, nor was corruption involved. As if that was not insulting and injurious enough, the owners of the Kaieteur and Canje blocks turned around and presented Guyana with a bill for $200M for pre-contract costs.
These people think that we are morons and dumbheads who are devoid of any brainpower. They have licence to perceive us in this manner because we have leaders who have the temerity to claim no laws were broken, despite the country racking up billions of US dollars in losses.
Guyanese have to decide who are the biggest morons and dumbheads – the citizens who allow their leaders to insult people’s intelligence or the leaders who defend the indefensible with pitiful and puerile excuses.

