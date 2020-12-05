Kwakwani residents volunteer to serve on Ad Hoc Committee with the aim of ‘Bringing Football Back To Life’

Kaieteur News – In a profound demonstration of community eagerness, members of the Kwakwani community last Sunday responded to a call from President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, and on the spot selected members for an Ad Hoc Committee to be responsible for resuscitating football in that area.

The action came following the GFF’s President historic visit to the mining community at the request of long time Football Coach Jimmy McLean, who has been making the rounds in the community to keep the game alive by working with the youths.

Those persons volunteering to serve on the Kwakwani Ad Hoc Football Committee are Stephon Profitt, Dion Ross, Dean Gordon, Harlan Bethune, Winslow McCurdy, Hubert Williams, Dereck Daniels, Anne Gordon, Royston Hetemyer, Carl Pitt and Jimmy Mc Clean.

The specially arranged town hall meeting between Forde and members of the community, held at the Workers Club under the theme “bringing football back to life,” witnessed an interactive session with residents, who freely aired their concerns on how the game can be revived as well as reminiscing on what used to be. They noted that the community is blessed with talented players, not only in football but other sports disciplines.

Among the concerns raised by the residents were: the need for an organizational structure to be put in place to facilitate proper planning leading to holistic development of the game; the need for lights at the community ground as residents work mostly 12 hour shifts, and for the ground to be fenced; coaching assistance for Jimmy McLean who has been the torch bearer holding the kids together and keeping them focused; the need for leaders of the community to step up for the sake of the youths; equipment assistance and for the game to be placed back in the schools.

In response President Forde committed the GFF to working closely with the community to ensure that the game is played like never before, noting that for the realisation of the proposed goals, maximum support would be needed from community members.

Forde’s proposal included: the formation of an Ad Hoc Committee for one year; training of Coaches and Referees; organising of competitions in conjunction with the Ad Hoc Committee; and the commencement of player registration. It was in response to formation of the Ad Hoc committee that saw the spontaneous reaction of the attendees to select the volunteers.

Whilst thanking the members for rising to the occasion and giving of their time, Forde informed that the GFF would officially communicate with the members and guide them accordingly in this new endeavour. The Committee will meet this week to elect a Chairperson and Secretary.

Accompanying Forde at the meeting were Upper Demerara Football Association President Terrence Mitchell under whose Association Kwakwani falls, GFF Youth Development Officer Brian Joseph, GFF Director of Coaching Wilson Toledo and GFF Referees Technical Instructor/Assessor Abdullah Hamid.