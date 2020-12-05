Golf Association continues Gift of Giving Tradition

Kaieteur News – Tomorrow from 11:00hrs the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Nexgen Golf Academy will host its annual event for the Enmore Orphanage with a CURRY-Q. This novel idea was proposed by Ramesh Dookhoo from Banks DiH and Christopher Ram of Ram & McRae, and features a break from the traditional meal offered by fundraisers.

Nexfen Golf Academy Coaches Avinash Persaud and Dr. Joaan Deo will be on hand to give supporters a chance to play or learn the game at the Academy for half hour with a chance to win prizes, at no additional cost!

Director Kenneth Finlayson said, “This is a time of year that our kids look forward to something special and we are thankful for the constant support from Mr. Hussain and the golfing community.”

Several entities such as Maraiko Bay Resorts, Hits & Jams 98.1 Real Radio, the Guyana Critic, Toolsie Persaud, Assuria General, New Trend Auto, AR Printery, Banks DIH, Crown Mining, the Shafura Hussain Foundation, and Panko Steel have already thrown their support behind the activity that combines a worthy cause with a day of fun for families in a socially distanced environment.

Tickets for the event are available at the Golf Academy, Scouts Association of Guyana ground, Assuria General offices located at Giftland, Church Street, Diamond, and Vreedenhoop or by calling 645 0944 to reserve.

President of the GGA Aleem Hussain said that this was the continuation of support for the Enmore Orphanage which has been home to more than 100 kids over the years ranging in ages from 3-20 years old. “We have been blessed with a fantastic year of growth for the sport of Golf, with more than 450 new persons taking part in learning and playing in just four months.

The Association with the support of Mr. Nicholas Fraser of the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Division will launch a pilot programme to introduce Golf into Secondary Schools and the response from PE Teachers has been absolutely mind blowing!’

The fully lighted Academy and Driving Range is covid guidelines compliant, providing a socially distanced environment, and is open daily from 09:00hrs to 20:00hrs. Prices to learn the game starts as low as $500/hour and includes unlimited balls and equipment.

