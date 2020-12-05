GCB/Tropical Springs 0-40 T20 cricket Fifties from Mohammed, Persaud power Everest Masters to Tournament’s highest total

Q/Finals set for today at Everest & Enmore

By Sean Devers

Half-centuries from ex-Cayman Islands Stanford T20 batsman Shaeed Mohammed and Basil Persaud and a cameo 20 from Randy Lindore spearheaded host Everest Masters to the highest total in the final preliminary round of the GCB/Tropical Springs 0-40 T20 cricket tournament yesterday.

Everest’s 195-6 enabled them to stay in contention for a spot in the play-offs, while a flashy 51 from Roy Persuad helped Regal Masters to a five-wicket win over RP Construction in the opening match at Enmore.

In the afternoon game West Demerara Mavericks remained unbeaten in their seven games when they defeated Bel Air Rubis Ultra Tec.

On a day blessed with glorious sunshine at Everest, West Demerara Masters gained a Walk-over from KV Construction in morning game.

In the afternoon game, Everest won the toss and elected to bat on slow track and sluggish outfield.

Former Essequibo Inter-County batsman Sahadeo Hardaiow (7) was trapped LBW to Alvin Charran at 10-1 before Mohammed was joined by the left-handed Clement Archer and pair added 66 in an entertaining second wicket partnership.

The pugnacious Mohammed lofted Alvin Charran for a humongous six over mid-wicket to his 50 from 25 balls and celebrated the landmark with a glorious extra cover drive for four off the next delivery as conditions became slightly overcast.

Archer got going with a swept boundary before Archer, who played the supporting role to free-scoring Mohammed, was stupendously taken low down by Alwin Andrews (16) as he swept Ryan Mangah at 77-2 in the eight over.

The diminutive Persaud then joined the dominant Mohammed and the pair scored freely on both sides of the wicket on the sluggish outfield and added a further 77 for the third wicket before Mohammed was bowled with a beauty from Bhupendra Deokie which cut back and beat him between bat and pad.

Mohammed’s 66 was decorated with five sixes and two fours and his demise left the score on 112-3 in the 13th over.

Persaud who reached the boundary twice and cleared it four times in his 65 and Lindore whose 20 included a couple of boundaries, took the score to 189 before they were dismissed in the final over by Nandkrishna Ram who ended with 2-17.

Sand Pippers were blown away for a paltry 32 in 9.3 overs with Ram top scoring with six.

Lindore returned with the ball to crown a useful all-round performance by grabbing 3-2, while Skipper Raj Singh took 3-10.

At Enmore on the East Coast, Regal Masters beat RP Construction by five wickets after making 100-5 in 14.1 overs in reply to the 99-7 made by RP Construction off their allotted 20 overs.

Roy Persaud hit five fours and a six in 51 while the consistent Anthony Ifill, who added 37 for second wicket with Persaud, chipped in with 18.

The pair came together after Berbician Rudolph ‘Gussie’ Baker fell for 11 as Ramchand Jailall had 2-14.

Earlier, Parmanand Dindyal top scored with 36 but only Lakram Persaud of the other batsmen reached 15 with 16 not out.

In the afternoon game at Enmore, Bel Air Rubis Ultra Tec beat West Demerara Mavericks by 13 runs. Bel Air Rubis Ultra Tec made 126-6 in 20 overs as Vishnu Ramjeet top scored with 36. Davindra Ramdihal took 2-20 for West Demerara Mavericks who replied with 113-7 in 20 overs suffered their first loss in the tournament.

Muneshwar Balgobin (31) and Nigel Vieira (21) were the only batsmen to reach 20 as Vishnu Ramjeet had 3-8 and got support from Osyln Batson who captured 2-14.

Today the Quarterfinals will be contested at Everest and Enmore.