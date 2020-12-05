Essequibo teen’s killer charged with murder, remanded to prison.

Latest update December 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 05, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The 34-year-old murder accused, who allegedly murdered 16-year-old Sanesha Lall in Essequibo last month, was finally remanded to prison yesterday.
Yougeshwar Kumar, also called ‘Fat Boy,’ a resident of Bounty Hall on the Essequibo Coast, made his first court appearance yesterday, when he appeared at Suddie Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, charged with murder. The court heard that on November 11, 2020 at Richmond Housing Scheme on the Essequibo Coast, the accused allegedly murdered Lall.
He was not required to plead to the charge and was subsequently remanded to prison. The case was adjourned until December 29 for statements. Kaieteur News understands that Kumar was discharged from the hospital just two days ago, after being admitted for some 21 days, for ingesting a poisonous substance, shortly after killing Lall on November 11.
Dec 05, 2020ESPNcricinfo – The first ODI between South Africa and England in Cape Town has been called off, less than an hour before the toss. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, the postponement related to a...
Dec 05, 2020
Dec 05, 2020
Dec 05, 2020
Dec 05, 2020
Dec 04, 2020
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, I described the collective mind of 60 persons who signed a letter in the newspaper demanding... more
Kaieteur News – I do not know what route the Minister of Education uses to get to and from work. But if during the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]