Essequibo teen’s killer charged with murder, remanded to prison.

Kaieteur News – The 34-year-old murder accused, who allegedly murdered 16-year-old Sanesha Lall in Essequibo last month, was finally remanded to prison yesterday.

Yougeshwar Kumar, also called ‘Fat Boy,’ a resident of Bounty Hall on the Essequibo Coast, made his first court appearance yesterday, when he appeared at Suddie Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, charged with murder. The court heard that on November 11, 2020 at Richmond Housing Scheme on the Essequibo Coast, the accused allegedly murdered Lall.

He was not required to plead to the charge and was subsequently remanded to prison. The case was adjourned until December 29 for statements. Kaieteur News understands that Kumar was discharged from the hospital just two days ago, after being admitted for some 21 days, for ingesting a poisonous substance, shortly after killing Lall on November 11.