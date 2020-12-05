Education Minister defends physical reopening of schools

Latest update December 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 05, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, yesterday defended the conditional reopening of schools for face-to-face learning on the “Wakeup Guyana” radio programme on Kaieteur Radio.
On the programme, Manickchand addressed concerns that were raised about the reopening of schools, where she stated that most of those views were politically affiliated. She said that the former government had kept students disengaged and didn’t have a plan.
According to Manickchand, they didn’t train teachers to handle the pandemic, worksheets were not distributed and as long as COVID-19 remained, they had no intention of having school session.
The Education Minister lamented that it was important to keep students engaged.
She said that global research around the world proves that the longer you keep students away from school, the more learning loss they will suffer, which will most likely result in them dropping out. “We do not want to be a statistic,” Manickchand said.
Further, the Minister noted that keeping them disengaged might have a long-term impact the country might not be able to recover from.
Manickchand stressed that the government does not want the impact of COVID-19 in 2020 to be prevalent in 2040 and many persons disadvantaged by its effect can lead difficult lives in the future.
The decision to reopen schools was not only taken by the Education Ministry but they also consulted with the Ministry of Health (MOH), the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization. Schools reopened for grades 10, 11, 12 and Technical and Vocational Education students for face-to-face classes on November 9, after the Ministry of Health approved the conditional opening.
The physical reopening served to provide students with efficient teaching, so that they could complete their School-Based Assessments (SBAs) and Internal Assessments (IAs), in light of the 2021 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).
Manickchand said that upon consultations with teachers and students, both parties were extremely concerned that they would not be prepared for CSEC and CAPE next year because there was a lack of face-to-face classes.
This she said had resulted in “black market learning” in schools, meaning that teachers were conducting classes in school without permission. Manickchand stated that the black market provided no proper rules and regulations, which posed a risk of putting the children in harm’s way.
She had also stated that the online learning was not efficient for the completion of SBAs and IAs, since many students lacked proper internet connectivity and others were lacking focus, which could be prevented with in person learning.
Dec 05, 2020ESPNcricinfo – The first ODI between South Africa and England in Cape Town has been called off, less than an hour before the toss. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, the postponement related to a...
Dec 05, 2020
Dec 05, 2020
Dec 05, 2020
Dec 05, 2020
Dec 04, 2020
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, I described the collective mind of 60 persons who signed a letter in the newspaper demanding... more
Kaieteur News – I do not know what route the Minister of Education uses to get to and from work. But if during the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]