Driver’s license can be used at Citizens Bank as proof as address

Latest update December 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 05, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Customers opening bank accounts at Citizens Bank Guyana Inc. can now use their driver’s licence as proof of address. This is according to a source from Citizens Bank, who spoke with Kaieteur News on Thursday.
The source further detailed that the provision was introduced earlier in the week and it goes for all of its branches.
Speaking with this paper, Governor of Bank of Guyana, Dr. Gobin Ganga, stated that the Bank has indicated this guideline to all the commercial banks and hopes to see them implementing this measure.
Back in October, the Bank of Guyana revealed that it was in the process of modifying the requirements for the opening and maintenance of customer accounts at Licenced Financial Institutions (LFIs). In a statement, it said that the amended guidance is intended to specify simplified due diligence measures for customers who are categorized as “low risk.” The Bank in its statement went on to say that, it “would include the acceptance of one form of identification document, either a national identification card, passport, or a driver’s licence.” The measures, which will conform to the Financial Action Task Force recommendations, are to reduce the burden on individuals who had previously faced challenges in securing the requisite documentary requirements for the opening and operating of accounts at LFIs.
