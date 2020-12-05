Cyclists saddling up for 2nd leg in Linden tomorrow

Speed Sundays Time Trials

Kaieteur News -Following a successful return to cycling via the Speed Sunday Time Trials series, the first leg pedaling off in the city, cyclists are getting ready to hit the course once again tomorrow in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden where the second of three legs will be contested.

Intent on allowing affiliated members to organize the event in conjunction with the governing body, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has given the Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club the task of organizing tomorrow’s event which will see the first competitor pedaling off at 09:00hrs.

The starting point is KD&J Supermarket located at Amelia’s Ward Public Road; senior, veteran, junior, juvenile and female riders are expected to face starter’s orders.

Riders will be heading into the Linden Soesdyke Highway from eth starting point with the seniors and veterans turning back at Moblissa Hill, a total distance 13.5 miles while the junior, juveniles and female cyclists will turn back at Bamia Hill, covering a distance 8.5 miles.

Following are the prizes on offer for the respective categories at each event, 1st to 3rd: Open – $15,000, $10,000, $5,000; Junior – $8, 000, $6,000, $4,000; Veterans $8, 000, $6000, $4000; Females – $8,000, $6,000, $4,000. The overall winners after the three legs are completed will also be rewarded.

The first leg which saw riders starting at Sparendaam, heading West through Kitty then turning back at the roundabout before finishing at the COVID-19 Hospital in Liliendaal saw Lindener, Marlon ‘Fishy’ Williams won the senior category with Jamal John and Briton John copping the 2nd and 3rd positions.

Aaron Newton (son of Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton) won the junior category ahead of Alex Leung and Mario Washington in that order. The two females who competed in the first leg and expected to saddle up once again are Denise Jeffrey and Suzanne Hamilton.

Tomorrow’s event in Linden has received support from the following corporate entities: KD&J Supermarket, Bolo’s Variety & Furniture Store, Ele’s Trading & Hardware, Benard’s Variety Store, Well Point Service Station, Country Grill, Semple & Sons Hardware & Variety Store, O&O Construction Service and Sandgate Hardware. The Berbice leg will now be contested on Sunday December 13th.