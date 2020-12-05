Confirmed COVID-19 cases pushes to 5,601

Latest update December 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 05, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases, pushing Guyana’s total number of confirmed cases to 5,601.
This was presented in their daily dashboard update which also revealed that 705 persons are in approved home isolation, 45 are in institutional isolation, 22 are in institutional quarantine and five are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 151 deaths and 4,695 persons have recovered.
Additionally, 31,270 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide to date.
