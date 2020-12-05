Bartica seven year old girl raped, juvenile held

Kaieteur News – The residents of Bartica, Region Seven, are disgusted and upset after a seven-year-old girl was discovered bloody, muddied, sexually assaulted and unconscious, some distance away from her home, while the alleged perpetrator was found hiding naked in some nearby bushes.

Kaieteur News understands that the perpetrator, said to be the child’s 15-year-old cousin, is currently in police custody at the Bartica Police Station. According to a source, a resident in the community, the child lives with her mother and older brother at Two and a Half Miles, Bartica. The incident happened sometime after 02:00 hrs. yesterday.

“Around 2am the mother said that she heard some noise but didn’t go and inquire what was making the noise…when she got up between 04:00 hrs. and 05:00 hrs. to urinate, she went and check on her children and that’s when she discovered that her daughter was missing and one of the doors to the house was sprawling open,” the resident told Kaieteur News.

After the child was discovered missing, an alarm was raised and persons nearby started a search party to locate the missing girl. After some time of searching, the residents found the teenage boy naked in some bushes about a mile away from the child’s home and the missing girl was nearby unconscious. This publication was told that when the alleged perpetrator was located, the police were alerted but they did not arrive until hours later.

When the police arrived, residents had already tied up the teen who implicated another older teen as being involved in the crime. Based on a video seen by this publication, residents were in an uproar on the street, while the teenage boy was being placed in the back of a police ATV to be taken to the station, residents armed with pieces of sticks, including the victim’s parents, started to beat him.

While the police officers attempted to restrain them, one of the officers shouted out, “I understand how everybody feel, but let the police do what they have to do.”

The little girl was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital and according to a source, is now responsive and “talking a little.”

This publication was reliably informed that while at the hospital the child said that she did not scream during her abduction because her cousin allegedly placed a knife to her neck and told her if she screamed he would kill her.

Sources say that the teen has a history of disturbing behaviour, including stealing and sexually assaulting poultry. At the time of writing this article, no official police report was released on the incident, but Kaieteur News contacted Regional Commander Dion Moore, who confirmed that the incident happened.