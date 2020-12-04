Tings in dark does come to light

Dem Boys Seh…

De government had a foreign firm review de oil contracts wah de Hap-New-Hay-Eff-See sign with ExxonMobil. Up to now dem can’t mek de review public, not even in de National Assembly. So we nah know what de lady agree to but we know wah de government agree to with Exxon since de review.

Dem boys wan know whether de report more harder than de CXC examination. Some of dem children still waiting fuh dem review but dem know dem gan eventually get it. But with de review of de oil contract, even though it done, dem boys nah know if we gan ever see it.

Is suh when yuh gat a control freak in de government. Everything does gat to be controlled. And this leads to slowness and secrecy. Wah supposed to come out does tek a million years. And wah dem want hide, does get push under de carpet.

De secrecy mek dem boys remember de signing bonus. Dat too was being treated like a state secret until de Waterfall Paper expose wah going on.

Dem boys remember dem old people used to say wah do in de dark does eventually come to light. And de Waterfall Paper mekking a lot of people seeing the light. Dem seeing de light so much dat dem nah know whether he day or night.

Dem boys know some politicians suffering. At night dem can’t sleep and in de morning dem can’t wake up.

Talk half and wait and see when the review report gan come to light.