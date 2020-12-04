Latest update December 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Teenager sees father with knife in hands; mother covered in blood

Dec 04, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old housewife of Lot 105 Letterkenny Village, Corentyne, Berbice is currently hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
Reports are that her husband stabbed her several times during an argument.
Rajwattie Punie called Shakira, age 35 years, is said to be in a serious condition.
Kaieteur News was informed that the victim and the suspect are reputed husband and wife and they had an argument in the lower flat of their two-story building.
It was shortly after the argument that the couple’s 13-year-old son went downstairs and saw his mother with blood on her clothing and skin with his father holding a kitchen knife in his hands. His mother had wounds on her abdomen, hands and feet.
The suspect then walked out of the yard with the knife and escaped.
The woman was taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital by relatives where she was seen and examined by a doctor who transferred her to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was treated and admitted a patient. Her condition is regarded as serious.
Police are hunting for the suspect.

