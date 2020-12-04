Suspects in Bisram’s robbery released on bail

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has been informed that the eight suspects held for robbing former murder accused, Marcus Bisram, of millions of dollars, have been released on station bail.

Six of them were released earlier yesterday, while two were bailed last evening.

This newspaper had reported on Wednesday that among the eight was an ex-cop and close friend of Bisram, Bharrat Shattarpaul.

Police stated that there is not sufficient evidence to build a case against the suspects; hence they cannot detain then any longer in custody.

However, investigations are continuing and detectives are currently pursuing two additional suspects for questioning as well.

The men were believed to have been the ones who staged an armed robbery at Bisram’s Number 70 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice home.

The entire ordeal was captured on surveillance and the footage shows a group of masked men, armed with cutlasses and a gun, barging into the Bisram’s yard. The video showed one of the occupants of the home at the time was beaten with a cutlass.

The bandits, according to Bisram, carted off gold jewellery and cellphones totaling millions. He also claimed that they stole $5M in cash.

Commander of Region Six, Jairam Ramlakhan, had also said that ranks were investigating a video that surfaced on Facebook of an armed and masked man; clearing the air on the amount of money he robbed Bisram.

In the video, the presumed robber said he only stole $800,000 from Bisram.

Bisram has since refuted the claims made in the video.