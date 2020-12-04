Suspects in Bisram’s robbery released on bail

Latest update December 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 04, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has been informed that the eight suspects held for robbing former murder accused, Marcus Bisram, of millions of dollars, have been released on station bail.
Six of them were released earlier yesterday, while two were bailed last evening.
This newspaper had reported on Wednesday that among the eight was an ex-cop and close friend of Bisram, Bharrat Shattarpaul.
Police stated that there is not sufficient evidence to build a case against the suspects; hence they cannot detain then any longer in custody.
However, investigations are continuing and detectives are currently pursuing two additional suspects for questioning as well.
The men were believed to have been the ones who staged an armed robbery at Bisram’s Number 70 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice home.
The entire ordeal was captured on surveillance and the footage shows a group of masked men, armed with cutlasses and a gun, barging into the Bisram’s yard. The video showed one of the occupants of the home at the time was beaten with a cutlass.
The bandits, according to Bisram, carted off gold jewellery and cellphones totaling millions. He also claimed that they stole $5M in cash.
Commander of Region Six, Jairam Ramlakhan, had also said that ranks were investigating a video that surfaced on Facebook of an armed and masked man; clearing the air on the amount of money he robbed Bisram.
In the video, the presumed robber said he only stole $800,000 from Bisram.
Bisram has since refuted the claims made in the video.
Dec 04, 2020Kaieteur News – Windiescricket – Romario Shepherd hit a superb century which was the highlight as West Indies “A” made a magnificent comeback against New Zealand “A” on the first...
Dec 04, 2020
Dec 04, 2020
Dec 03, 2020
Dec 03, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Kaieteur News – On December 2, there appeared a letter in the Stabroek News seeking an explanation as to why 26 Haitians... more
Kaieteur News – Georgetown is a mess. At this time of the year when everything used to be evergreen and scenic, Georgetown... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]