Region 4 COVID-19 cases reach 2,500

Kaieteur News – Out of 79 new COVID-19 cases recorded yesterday, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) accounted for 36 of those, pushing the region numbers to 2,500.

Regions One and Two recorded two new cases, Region Three and Nine- five cases while Region Seven and 10 – twenty new cases.

This was presented in the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) daily dashboard update.

The dashboard further indicates that four persons are currently receiving care in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Centre; 43 in institutional isolation; 712 in approved home isolation while 31 are in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 151, while 4,618 recoveries have been recorded.

Guyana’s total confirmed cases stands at 5,528 while 31,040 persons have been tested for COVID-19 to date.