Region 4 COVID-19 cases reach 2,500

Dec 04, 2020 News

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – Out of 79 new COVID-19 cases recorded yesterday, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) accounted for 36 of those, pushing the region numbers to 2,500.
Regions One and Two recorded two new cases, Region Three and Nine- five cases while Region Seven and 10 – twenty new cases.
This was presented in the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) daily dashboard update.
The dashboard further indicates that four persons are currently receiving care in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Centre; 43 in institutional isolation; 712 in approved home isolation while 31 are in institutional quarantine.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 151, while 4,618 recoveries have been recorded.
Guyana’s total confirmed cases stands at 5,528 while 31,040 persons have been tested for COVID-19 to date.

  • The old-fashioned way

    Kaieteur News – Georgetown is a mess. At this time of the year when everything used to be evergreen and scenic, Georgetown...

