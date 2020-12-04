New batch of prison officers being trained

Latest update December 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 04, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A new cohort of prison officers is currently being trained and initiated into the Guyana Prison Service, to manage the prisons without corruption.
This was disclosed by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, during a side-line interview after the Best Minibus Driver 2020 Awards Ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Tuesday.
Minister Benn said the level of corruption involving prison officers and inmates was concerning.
“We are losing more prison officers than we are getting, due to corrupt practices. Between last week and this week, I have dealt with at least five in respect of drug smuggling and other grave indiscretions in respect to their uniforms and code,” he said.
Minister Benn added that additional support from the Guyana Police Force and other areas are underway to ensure effective management of the prisons.
The Lusignan Prison has been under review for its alarming level of corruption, including numerous escapes over the past few years and smuggling of drugs and prohibited items.
Additionally, Minister Benn said there is an active surveillance for the two inmates who escaped from the Lusignan Prison last week. The inmates’ sentences will be increased once they are recaptured. (DPI)
