GPL says pre-paid meters’ transactions experiencing vending difficulties

Kaieteur News – The state-owned Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) says that customers attempting to buy credit for pre-paid meters may experience delays.
“All prepaid meter customers are advised that the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) Juice/Prepaid System is currently experiencing a suspected hardware fault; which is affecting token vending. These transactions are taking a longer time to process.”
According to GPL in a statement, as a result, GPL wishes to advise that “all prepaid meter agents/vendors” should avoid multiple vends of the same transaction due to the slowness of the response.”
GPL explained that multiple attempts at one transaction will result in accumulation (back-log) within the system and further delay response time.
“GPL’s technicians are working assiduously to resolve this issue in the shortest possible time. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and remain committed to providing optimum service.”

 

