Govt. to re-evaluate programmes for persons living with disabilities

Dec 04, 2020

– talks ongoing with National Commission on Disability

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health says it has been working with the National Commission on Disability (NCD) to examine the Government’s services to persons living with disabilities in the country.
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony told DPI on Wednesday that current services need improving, especially in light of COVID-19.
He noted being isolated and disconnected have disrupted routines and diminished services to these members of society.
“We have to look at how we can improve service to this community from the level of the Ministry; it is something that we have been working on with the National Commission on Disability. In the upcoming months, we will be looking closely at current programmes to do an evaluation and see how we can expand these so that we can provide more services.”
Minister Anthony said already, Government’s physical therapy departments have been improving its service to persons who require them. But ultimately, he said, it was people’s attitude towards citizens with disabilities that needs changing.
“As a society, we must be more civil and caring for persons who have disabilities, and I think if we were able to do that, if we have more empathy, then it certainly would help motivate these persons to have a better life.”
Minister Anthony said there is a lot of work to be done because persons with physical disabilities and some with cognitive disabilities still face a lot of discrimination.
On Wednesday, Guyana joined the international community in observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This year’s theme was “Building Back Better: Toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world”. (DPI)

 

