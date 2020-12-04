First Lady spreads Christmas cheer at Parika tree lighting

Kaieteur News – Scores of children and adults from Parika and surrounding neighbourhoods embraced the festive spirit of the season as First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali, spread Christmas cheer last evening.

The First Lady was at a tree-lighting ceremony where she encouraged residents to be grateful.

Against the backdrop of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the First Lady said, “I hope and pray 2021 is a brighter and safer one. I urge all of you to take some time and reflect and be thankful for what we have.”

The event was organised by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and officials within both Parika’s Neighbourhood Democratic Council and the Regional Democratic Council of Region Three.

Minister Indar said the Government remains focused on advancing a message of peace and love.

“We want to spread the spirit of Christmas to every household as much as we can reach,” the Minister stated as he underscored the importance of embracing humility.

Musical renditions were delivered by Poonam Singh who sang, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and the Faith Community Church choir, which did a medley of Christmas carols.

Ricardo Singh, a young boy from the community, also braved the audience to recite an inspirational poem titled “The Colours of Christmas” while the Guyana Police Force Steel Orchestra kept the atmosphere lively with popular Christmas songs.

The evening culminated with the First Lady turning on the switch to illuminate a Christmas tree and distributing gifts to children at the event.