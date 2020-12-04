E’bo Coast says goodbye to Anna Regina’s Deputy Mayor

Latest update December 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 04, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The town of Anna Regina was enveloped in grief yesterday as the funeral procession of the Deputy Mayor slowly wended its way through Anna Regina.
The Deputy Mayor, Rudolph Williams, succumbed to COVID-19 related complications on November 24.
The procession was organised by the Anna Regina Town Council, and attended by residents.
Rajendra Prabhulall, Mayor of the Anna Regina Town, attended the procession in the company of his Town Clerk and staffers.
Minister of Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, who was also in attendance, referred to the former
Deputy Mayor as a martyr, who devoted his life to serving the Guyanese people, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although he knew the dangers of the COVID 19 pandemic, he was very active serving his people until he contracted the virus, fell sick, hospitalized and later died.”
The minister also extended condolences on behalf of the President and Government of Guyana, and promised that the Williams’ family will be supported to the fullest.
Kaieteur News understands that Williams was a long-serving member of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic [PPP/C].
A few days after his demise, the party hosted a candlelight vigil, in his honour. Also in attendance was the Regional Vice Chairman, Umace Oudit, and other officials of the various NDCs.
After the procession had made its way over the Anna Regina High Bridge, the body of the Deputy Mayor was taken to his Hampton Court home.
It was finally taken to Williams’s birth place, Waramuri Mission, Moruca, where it was laid to rest.
Williams was elected as Deputy Mayor of the Anna Regina municipality following the Local Government Elections in 2018.
Amongst his most significant contributions was to the education sector in Amerindian communities.
