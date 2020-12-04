DNA samples from stepdad accused of rape sent for testing

Rape of 14-year-old..

Kaieteur News – A man who was accused of raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter who recently gave birth has been given a paternity test to confirm the allegations made against him.

This was revealed by a senior ranking officer of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who told this publication that the test was conducted last Monday and they are currently awaiting the result which was expected to return two weeks after the testing date.

The official said that if the returning test result confirms that he is the father, the Force will have to seek legal advice on how to move forward with the matter.

According to the official, the man was taken into custody just a day after the matter was highlighted to the police but he was released on the same day of the test.

Kaieteur News understands that he is expected to report to the police outpost in his area every day until the investigation is resolved.

The officer also dismissed reports made in the media that the man had fled. He said that there was a miscommunication and that the man was always in their custody.

The teen that is now staying with relatives and is being monitored closely by the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA).

This publication previously reported that the teen suffers a hearing disability.

However, the police reported that she also has a speaking disability.

This, they said, has made the investigation difficult, with the results of the paternity tests as being very critical.

She is also not proficient in sign language to properly communicate but the Director of the CPA had said that through the Child Advocacy Centre, she will be educated to do so.

The teen was living with her mother, stepfather and six siblings and had managed to communicate a bit of what transpired to a relative.

According to the teen, her stepfather had come home drunk one night and committed the act.

Months after, she was sent to live with a relative who noticed her swollen tummy upon her arrival and was immediately concerned. The relative had queried whether the teen was pregnant, but her mother insisted she was not.

Despite the mother’s denial, the relative took the teen to a clinic where her suspicions were confirmed. It was also stated that when the teen made attempts to relay the information to her mother, she was beaten, by both her mother and the stepfather.